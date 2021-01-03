United States Protesters dissatisfied with corona subsidies cram the homes of congressional leaders Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelos

Congress rejected the president’s proposal to give citizens more money.

The United States Senate Majority Leader, Republican Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi are rarely on the same side in political controversy, but now they both seem to have been subjected to the same set of hatreds.

A pig’s head appeared in front of Nancy Pelos’ California home on Friday and the house was stained with artificial blood and graffiti, demanding, among other things, the cancellation of rents. At McConnell’s door in Kentucky, meanwhile, the text “where my money is” appeared with swear words.

They tell about it, among other things The Guardian and BBC.

Asialla have apparently been people dissatisfied with the congressional coronavirus support package.

In December, Congress received a support package that would have given each American $ 600, or about $ 500 in support. President Donald Trump however, urged Congress to give people more money, $ 2,000 (about $ 1,650) instead of $ 600.

The Pelos House of Representatives did approve the increase, but it was rejected by the Republican-ruled Senate despite Trump’s calls. So the money was not received.

McConnell commented in the press release that he had always fought for freedom of speech but renounced vandalism.

“I appreciate every Kentucky citizen who has been involved in the democratic process, whether we agree or not,” McConnell writes.

“This is a different matter. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society. ”

Pelosi had not yet commented on the matter on Saturday.