United States | Prosecutors: Trump had secret documents on nuclear weapons and weapons programs

Trump has been indicted on nearly 40 charges.

Donald Trump was in possession of secret documents concerning, among other things, nuclear weapons, weapons programs and the country's defense plans. The information appears from the indictment released by federal prosecutors.

According to the Department of Justice, the secret documents in Trump’s possession could endanger the security of the country.

TRUMP a total of seven federal criminal charges have been brought against, several media reported on Friday morning Finnish time.

The charges concern the handling of classified documents.

According to The New York Times, prosecutors present evidence, among other things, that Trump presented a highly sensitive plan for an attack on Iran during a visit to his golf club in July 2021.

In the recording recorded at the event, Trump still characterizes the material as “highly confidential” and “secret”.

Trump’s in addition, his assistant is indicted Waltine Cattle.

Trump told about the accusations on Thursday local time on his own Truth Social messaging service. According to Trump, he has been summoned to Miami to appear in federal court next Tuesday.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The case is about Trump’s possession of classified documents after his presidency. Trump had stored about 11,000 documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.

Thing the investigation began last year. In the end, the US federal police, the FBI, carted away thousands of documents from the mansion during a search of the house in August 2022. For months, Trump had tried to block the return of the documents.

Trump is the first former US president to face federal charges. Trump has announced that he will run for president again. Even though Trump is on the receiving end of charges, it won’t stop his presidential campaign.

Even if Trump gets a conviction, it wouldn’t prevent him from serving as president if elected, says law professor Anna G. Cominsky for the Washington Post.

Several leading Republican politicians characterized Trump’s indictment as “weaponizing” the law. That’s what he said, among other things Ron DeSantiswho is also aiming for the party’s presidential nomination.