Tuesday, July 2, 2024
United States | Prosecutors ready to postpone Trump’s sentencing

July 2, 2024
United States | Prosecutors ready to postpone Trump’s sentencing
The Supreme Court decided on Monday that the former US president has partial immunity from prosecution.

New Prosecutors in York are ready to defer to the ex-president Donald Trump number of convictions in connection with the so-called embezzlement trial.

In May, a jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business documents related to money paid to a porn actress. Trump’s sentence was scheduled to be read on July 11.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Trump has partial immunity from prosecution. The decision is also likely to delay the trial in which Trump is accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has sought to postpone his trials until at least after the election.

