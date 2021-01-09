United States Prosecutors investigate conquest of Congress House: Man suspected of bringing homemade bombs to scene, another threatening to shoot President Pelos

Prosecutors say the Alabama man is suspected of transporting a pick-up car near the convention hall, which included 11 homemade fire bottles and an assault rifle.

Stateside federal prosecutors have continued their investigation into Wednesday’s conquest of the House of Congress.

Prosecutors say the Alabama man is suspected of transporting a platform car carrying 11 homemade firecrackers, an assault rifle and a handgun near the convention center. The platform had been left two blocks from the convention hall, but the bomb squad only noticed the car after the conquest of Congress.

An Alabama man has been arrested and is charged with, among other things, possession of an unregistered firearm.

In addition, another man is suspected of bringing an assault rifle and hundreds of bullets to the capital. The man had apparently told his acquaintances that he wanted to shoot the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosin or run over this. The man is under arrest and is suspected of, among other things, firearms crimes.

He tells about it news channel CNN.

On Friday Thirteen Capitol Hill rioters were indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, including a West Virginia Republican politician who broke into the House of Congress along with others and videotaped the events.

In addition, authorities find out the president who incited the mob Donald Trumpin role in the course of events.

At least 52 people were arrested during Wednesday’s events on Capitol Hill. Five people have died. One intruder was wounded by a police bullet and later died at the hospital.