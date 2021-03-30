United States Prosecutors: Chauvin pushed Floyd to the neck a total of about nine and a half minutes

According to an eyewitness, the accused ex-police officer used a dangerous strangulation technique familiar from martial arts during the arrest.

In the event of arrest a dead black man George Floydin former police officer accused of death Derek Chauvinin the trial continued in Minneapolis, USA on Tuesday.

Appeared as a witness at the court hearing Donald Williams said he called the emergency number immediately after the incident and reported the murder. Williams also said he appealed to the police officers present to help Floyd, who was in handcuffs.

The woman describing the arrest described Floyd as scared and terrified and begging for her life.

“It wasn’t right. He suffered. He was in pain, ”said the 18-year-old Darnella Frazier.

“I knew it was wrong. We all knew it was wrong, ”he added.

Floyd died in late May last year in Minneapolis when police pressed him to his knees from the neck for several minutes. The situation was recorded in a video filmed by an eyewitness, followed by widespread demonstrations against structural racism and police violence in the United States and around the world.

Derek Chauvin’s indictment includes second-degree murder and murder. If Chauvin is convicted of second-degree murder, he could face 40 years in prison.

Trial on the first day, Monday, witnesses called by the prosecutor were heard and an eyewitness video of Floyd’s death was shown. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell stressed that Floyd had said a total of 27 times during the arrest “I can’t breathe”.

News channel CNNAccording to Blackwell, in his opening remarks, he repeatedly mentioned reading 9 minutes 29 seconds, describing those figures as the most important in the whole case.

In the past, police have been reported to have pressed Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, and the time stamp has become a kind of symbol of police violence. However, the prosecutors repaired on Monday Chauvin in the Printing Floyd neck to a total of about nine and a half minutes.

According to Blackwell, Floyd no longer reacted to anything in the last nearly four minutes.

Interest provisions therefore, only one of Floyd’s family members was admitted to the courtroom on Monday. Others had to watch the trial in a separate room from the video.

CNNAccording to, the first day of the trial ended with technical problems, interrupting the eyewitness testimony.

In an eyewitness statement interrupted by technical glitches, Donald Williams said he was on his way to a corner shop when he discovered Floyd was in the country surrounded by police.

Williams testified as he watched from the sidelines as Floyd tried to breathe a breath. Williams has extensive experience in the field of martial arts. According to him, the knee grip used by Chauvin corresponded to the dangerous choke grip used in martial arts.