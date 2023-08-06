Sunday, August 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Prosecutors are asking a judge to limit what information Trump can discuss publicly

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | Prosecutors are asking a judge to limit what information Trump can discuss publicly

The judge gave Trump’s lawyers an order to respond to the motion by Monday afternoon.

Stateside prosecutors have asked the judge to limit information about the country’s former president Donald Trump can publicly discuss the latest charges against him.

Special Prosecutor of the United States Department of Justice Jack Smith filed a motion Friday night asking a federal judge to bar the former president from releasing evidentiary details of the case.

The show was given after Trump had written in a tone that seemed threatening on social media.

The judge gave Trump’s lawyers an order to respond to the motion by Monday afternoon.

#United #States #Prosecutors #judge #limit #information #Trump #discuss #publicly

See also  Game industry The gaming company Remedy plans to move to the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki this year
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
World Cup Rally | On Sunday, the decisive moments are at hand – will Teemu Suninen get on the podium?

World Cup Rally | On Sunday, the decisive moments are at hand - will Teemu Suninen get on the podium?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result