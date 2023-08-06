United States | Prosecutors are asking a judge to limit what information Trump can discuss publicly

The judge gave Trump’s lawyers an order to respond to the motion by Monday afternoon.

Stateside prosecutors have asked the judge to limit information about the country’s former president Donald Trump can publicly discuss the latest charges against him.

Special Prosecutor of the United States Department of Justice Jack Smith filed a motion Friday night asking a federal judge to bar the former president from releasing evidentiary details of the case.

The show was given after Trump had written in a tone that seemed threatening on social media.

