United States | Prosecutor: Donald Trump himself created a false image of the arrest that threatens him

A possible criminal charge will be decided next week at the earliest.

of the United States former president Donald Trump created a false image of the impending arrest, says the New York district attorney Alvin Bragg.

The background to Bragg’s comments is the uncertainty about when the grand jury that will decide on Trump’s possible criminal indictment will vote on the issue. The comments are from a letter Bragg sent in response to three Republican lawmakers who had asked him to tell Congress about his investigation.

In their letter on Monday, Republican representatives accused Bragg of politically motivated prosecution. Bragg is a Democrat. The Republican representatives who sent the letter are chairmen of various committees in the House of Representatives.

Trump had said before this on Saturday on social media that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday. Trump had also called on his supporters to protest his arrest.

Democrats have warned that Trump’s call could lead to violence by his supporters, as seen in the attack on the Capitol building in January 2021.

The demonstrations have so far been small and sporadic. In New York, however, the police have prepared for possible protests by building barriers near Bragg’s office, Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court.

A jury is not expected to hear the case Thursday local time and will not convene Friday, so a possible decision on criminal charges would not be made until next week at the earliest.

Possible the criminal charge is related to Trump’s role as an adult entertainment actor by Stephanie Clifford (stage name Stormy Daniels) for hush money during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has denied that he was in a relationship with Clifford and has called inquiries into the matter a “witch hunt”.

Trump’s lawyer at the time Michael Cohen had secretly paid Clifford $130,000, and Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison. Cohen was also one of those who testified before the grand jury deciding whether to indict Trump.

If Trump is indicted, he will become the first US president to face criminal charges. Trump has announced that he will run for the 2024 presidential race.