United States | Prosecutor: Alec Baldwin was reckless on the set of Rust

April 8, 2024
in World Europe
United States | Prosecutor: Alec Baldwin was reckless on the set of Rust

According to the prosecutor, the actor behaved on the set in a way that showed complete disregard for fellow human beings.

For wrongful death accused American actress Alec Baldwin was out of control Rust– on the set of the movie in 2021, says the prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor, Baldwin behaved on the set in a way that showed complete disregard for fellow human beings and contributed to the creation of dangerous working conditions.

Cameraman Halyna Hutchins died while Baldwin was rehearsing a scene with a handgun that was supposed to have bang charges. The gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director Joel Souza.

A trial in the matter is scheduled to begin in New Mexico in July. Baldwin has denied the charges.

