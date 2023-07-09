Sunday, July 9, 2023
United States | Prisoners die in the heat in Texas prisons – the state's Department of Corrections does not recognize the heat as the cause

July 9, 2023
United States | Prisoners die in the heat in Texas prisons – the state’s Department of Corrections does not recognize the heat as the cause

At least nine Texas inmates died in late June of heart attacks or other unknown causes in prisons with inadequate air conditioning, according to the Texas Tribune.

of the United States The heat that tormented Texas in late June has made prison conditions oppressive for most of the state’s more than 125,000 inmates.

Texas Tribune – magazine, at least nine Texas inmates died in late June of heart attacks or other unknown causes in prisons with inadequate air conditioning. Two of the dead were only about 35 years old.

In June, a total of 32 inmates died in state prisons.

About 70 percent of Texas prisons do not have air conditioning in the inmates’ lounges, he says Houston Chronicle -magazine.

“Determining it as a heat-related death before the investigation is completed would be inaccurate,” says a representative of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice TDCJ Amanda Hernandez For the Texas Tribune.

According to Hernandez, the last heat-related death in Texas prisons was recorded in 2012.

Director and founder of TPCA, a Texas prisoner rights NGO Amite Dominick according to coroners, the cause of death is usually given as a heart attack because heat stroke often leads to heart attacks.

“Go sit in the car in the heat of over 37 degrees. Take a hair dryer with you and open the window a crack,” Dominick describes the prisoners’ cell conditions in the heat to the news agency AFP.

of Texas the summer heat is predicted to get worse.

By the year 2050, the state is predicted to have about 115 dangerously hot days each year, which means a temperature of more than 39.4 degrees, according to Climate Central, a non-governmental organization that reports on climate change.

Currently, there are approximately 60 days a year classified as dangerously hot in the state.

“If we leave a child, a person or an animal in the car, we go to jail. But the state of Texas wants to sharpen Texans, says Michelle Lively”, whose spouse is serving his sentence in Wynne Prison.

“Some of them die while serving their short, stupid drug sentences. They are sentenced to death when they can’t stand the heat,” he continues to AFP.

According to Dominick, efforts have been made to improve the status of inmates through the legislative bodies, but initiatives to improve air conditioning in prisons have failed in the Republican-led Texas state senate.

