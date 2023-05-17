United States | Prince Harry and Meghan involved in ‘disastrous near-miss chase’

Paparazzi chased Harry and Meghan for more than two hours in New York.

Britain’s prince Harry and his wife Meghan were involved in a “catastrophic near-miss chase” as paparazzi followed the couple’s car in New York City on Tuesday. This was reported by Prince Harry’s spokesperson on Wednesday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Meghan’s mother was also in the car.

The chase began after Harry and Meghan left the awards ceremony, which was held in New York.

According to Harry’s spokesperson, the chase lasted more than two hours and also disturbed other cars and pedestrians. The New York police were also involved in the situation.