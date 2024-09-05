Friday, September 6, 2024
United States Presidential Election | Trump wants Elon Musk to lead the strengthening of the administration, if he wins the election – Musk already promised

September 5, 2024
United States Presidential Election | Trump wants Elon Musk to lead the strengthening of the administration, if he wins the election – Musk already promised
The billionaire announced in the X service that he was ready to do the job without pay.

If Presidential candidate of the Republican Party of the United States Donald Trump wins the election in November, he plans to establish a commission for administrative improvement, which would be headed by a billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump spoke about it in New York on Thursday, reports the news agency Reuters.

According to Trump, the task of the commission should be to conduct an audit of the finances and operations of the entire federal government and prepare recommendations for “radical reforms”.

Trump said Musk has also agreed to lead such a commission.

Musk announced on his own X service on Thursday that he is ready to “serve America if the opportunity arises.” He said that he doesn’t need a salary, title or recognition for the job.

Other Musk, known for example as the director of the SpaceX rocket company and the Tesla car company and the main owner of the X messaging service, has visibly supported Trump’s presidential election campaign in recent months.

He announced his support for Trump publicly on the X service in July. Musk’s support has since been taken into consideration by Trump’s counter-candidate as well Horrible Harris in the campaign. Among other things, it names Musk and Trump as “self-sufficient rich guys”, reports the news channel CNBC.

Musk, who was born in South Africa, is estimated to be the richest person in the world, for example Forbes magazine on the billionaire list.

