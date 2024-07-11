United States Presidential Election | This is how Biden could be moved aside: HS explained the conditions

US presidential election|HS clarified the Democratic side’s options for selecting a presidential candidate.

of the United States in the democratic party, opinions are divided on whether the president should Joe Biden to strive for the next season or not. The party is also thinking about whether it would even be possible to change the candidate at this point.

Biden’s suitability for the presidency has begun to be questioned after the election debate organized at the end of June. Biden, 81, has deemed unsuccessful in argument and appeared confused.

The party’s official line is strictly that only and only Biden can be the candidate. The matter is brought to the attention of party activists, for example, internally within the party with speech topic paperwhose news channel NBC News has acquired and published.

“Joe Biden is the only person in the United States who is eligible to be nominated [ehdokkaaksi]”, reads the paper.

Claim is in principle true, because the candidate is chosen by the party meeting held in August, in which the participating delegates have been chosen to vote specifically for Biden’s candidate. The delegates have promised to follow the will of their primary voters.

It is still possible to nominate someone else as the Democratic presidential candidate. In practice, however, it would probably require that Biden voluntarily step aside.

