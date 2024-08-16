Friday, August 16, 2024
United States Presidential Election | Media: Trump's campaign events will be secured with bulletproof glass in the future

August 16, 2024
August 16, 2024
in World Europe
United States Presidential Election | Media: Trump’s campaign events will be secured with bulletproof glass in the future
Such a bold news operation is usually reserved only for a sitting president.

of the United States the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will continue outdoor campaign events, several US media reports. The country’s secret service invests in new security measures at Trump’s events. In the future, Trump’s podium will be surrounded by bulletproof glass.

Such a drastic security measure is usually only reserved for a sitting president, reports the US media CBS. However, the Secret Service has decided to make an exception for Trump.

The bullet-proof glass is supposed to protect Trump from three different sides, says ABC.

“This is not just a piece of glass, but a large and armored glass that requires a lot in terms of logistics. This kind of glass is usually only reserved for large outdoor events,” says a retired US Secret Service agent Don Mihalek for ABC.

Trump attempted assassination at a July campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was hit in the ear when he was shot. However, he was not seriously injured.

Both the Secret Service and Trump’s campaign team have declined to comment on the use of bulletproof glass.

However, Trump has previously said that he wants to continue outdoor campaign events.

