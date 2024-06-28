How are the candidates doing in the polls?

Biden is probably the one with the most at stake. According to polls, if the election were held now, Trump would be elected president. According to the vast majority of polls, he has the lead in most of the decisive states, those that are expected to tip the result one way or the other with their Electoral College delegates (the election is indirect and as a general rule, the winner in a state takes all of the electoral votes in that state, equivalent to its representation in Congress). These states are mainly Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, where the debate is taking place.

However, Biden has begun to see the light. Overall voting intentions are very close, and while most poll aggregators — including media experts such as The New York Times or The Washington Post and specialists such as RealClearPolitics, Race to the White House and Decision Desk HQ — still place the Republican ahead, one of the most prestigious, FiveThirtyEight, places Biden with a 0.1 point lead. That would not be enough to win the Electoral College, but it is the first time he has been ahead in the popular vote since the aggregator began its series almost four months ago.