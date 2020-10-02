United States President Trump said of his coronavirus infection on Twitter: “We will be quarantined and begin the recovery process immediately”

Presidential physician Sean Conley says in a statement that President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are doing well at the moment.

The United States with the President Donald Trump coronavirus infection has been reported. Trump reported the matter on his Twitter account.

“Tonight I and Melania Trumpilla coronavirus infection was diagnosed. We will remain in quarantine and begin the recovery process immediately. We’ll get through this together! ”Trump wrote on Twitter.

The President’s doctor Sean Conley says in a statement that the Trumps are doing well at the moment. According to Conley, they plan to stay in the president’s official residence at the White House during the recovery process.

According to the statement, both Conley and the White House medical team are “insensitively” monitoring the couple’s well-being. Conley assumes that the president will continue to perform his duties without interruption during the recovery period.

Trump told early Friday morning Finnish time on Twitter that his advisor Hope at Hicks, 31, coronavirus infection has been reported.

“Hope Hicks, who has worked hard without taking the slightest break, has gotten a positive corona test result. Creepy!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump said at the time he expected to wait for the result of his own corona test either Thursday night or Friday local time.

Hicks is one of Trump’s closest advisors. He was the first to report his coronavirus infection news agency Bloomberg.

Hicks traveled with the president to an election debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, and to a campaign ceremony in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday. In all, about 20 to 30 assistants and family members traveled to Cleveland with Trump.

People familiar with the situation said Hicks had done poorly at Trump’s campaign ceremony in Minnesota on Wednesday local time, Bloomberg says. He was isolated on the way back on the president’s plane.

Newspaper The New York Times according to Hicks has used the mask occasionally, but has been photographed with Trump without a mask, for example. Television company NBC Hicks did not have a face mask in a photograph taken on Wednesday of his departure from the Marine One helicopter with the president’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushnerin as well as an adviser to the President Stephen Millerin with.