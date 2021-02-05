United States President Trump does not intend to testify in the indictment

Democrats may still try to challenge Trump as a witness.

The United States former president Donald Trump is not going to testify in a public prosecution in the Senate. Trump’s adviser told AFP Jason Miller, which called for public prosecution to be unconstitutional.

Leading the civil prosecution Jamie Raskin had sent a letter to Trump asking the former president to testify and consent to the cross-examination during the trial.

Raskin said earlier that Trump’s refusal to swear an affidavit could be interpreted as a presumption in support of his guilt.

News channel CNN’s according to Democrats may still try to challenge Trump as a witness in the indictment. Raskin did not comment to CNN on Thursday on the possible use of the challenge.

The hearing of witnesses will be decided at the beginning of the hearing. According to CNN, some senators from both parties have already expressed opposition to Trump’s consultation. Chris Coons, a Democrat senator from Delaware, said he considered hearing Trump a bad idea.

“Have you met with President Trump,” Coons threw when reporters asked him to open his position, CNN says.

House of Representatives Trump indicted for inciting rebellion after Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Congress House in an Epiphany, temporarily suspending the President Joe Biden confirmation of the choice. Five people died in the riot in the Congress Hall.

Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be indicted twice. Prosecution is scheduled to begin in the Senate next Tuesday.

Condemning Trump would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate. Power relations in the 100-seat Senate are currently evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, so prosecution would require all Democrats and at least 17 Republicans to go behind it. However, it is unlikely that such a large proportion of Republican senators will agree with the Democrats.