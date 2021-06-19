United States President Joe Biden’s Champ dog is dead

The German Shepherd Champ was 13 years old at the time of his death.

The United States president Joe Biden The champ dog is dead. Biden talks about it on Twitter.

According to the press release, the family pet died peacefully at home.

“Our family lost a beloved partner today, Champin. I will miss it, ”Biden commented on his tweet.

The bulletin says the dog’s strength weakened during its last months of life. According to Biden, Champ was with the family in both the happiest moments of the family and the saddest days.

President Biden and his wife Jill Biden is also another German Shepherd, a three-year-old Major. The Younger Major has been in public because of his aggressive behavior. The dogs were moved out of the White House earlier this year after Major was bitten by a staff member.

