Double the minimum wage to lift millions of Americans out of poverty. The ambitious proposal of Joe Biden, the new President of the United States, already on the desk of lawmakers, could be a social revolution for the poorest. All the more so the amount of this minimum wage has not changed since July 24, 2009.

“Even before the pandemic, the federal minimum wage of $ 7.25 was economically and morally indefensible”, summed up Virginia Democrat Bobby Scott, introducing the bill. According to Associated Press (in English), if this measure were adopted, this wage would then be 15 dollars per hour.

Concerned companies

Although very popular among the population – even in the ranks of Republican partisans – and supported for more than a decade by the unions, the initiative is met with opposition from corporate lobbies who refuse additional costs.

The restaurant industry is particularly worried. The vice-president of the National Federation of Restaurants (NRA) thus freshly welcomed the project, especially as this text includes the obligation to pay the minimum wage in full regardless of tips imposed on customers. This measure “will entail insurmountable costs” for many establishments that will have no choice but to lay off more or to close permanently, he predicts.

“Raising the minimum wage will lift tens of millions of Americans out of poverty while creating opportunities for countless small businesses across the country.” Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury to franceinfo

Good or bad for the economy? The debate has been raging for ages among economists and has not been resolved, especially since the economic reality is not the same when working in New York (many opportunities, high cost of living … ) or in Mississippi (less dense economic fabric, much cheaper life …).

But the Biden administration highlights the virtuous circle: Paying those with the lowest wages would drive billions of dollars in additional consumer spending on goods and services provided … by small businesses. In 2019, 1.6 million workers had wages at or below the federal minimum, or 1.9% of all workers paid by the hour, according to the Bureau of Statistics.