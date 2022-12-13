United States | President Joe Biden signed a law to protect same-sex marriage

The new law protects the right to same-sex marriage, even if the Supreme Court overturns its previous decision.

13.12. 23:49

of the United States president Joe Biden has signed a law guaranteeing the right to same-sex marriage at the federal level, news agency AFP and Reuters say.

According to AFP, Biden characterized the law as “a vital step forward for equality, freedom and justice.”

“This law, and the love it stands for, strikes against hate in all its forms. And that’s why this law is important to every American,” Biden told the news agency. AP’s when signing the law on the South Lawn of the White House.

Biden had already said in advance that he would sign the law as soon as it reached his desk “quickly and with pride”.

Congress approved the new law last week and the Senate already in November. In the vote of the House of Representatives, the law was approved with a clear vote of 258–169. The bill was supported by all Democrats and 39 Republicans. 169 Republicans voted against the bill, with one abstention.

The same Same-sex marriages were allowed in the United States in 2015, but there has been widespread concern that the Supreme Court might overturn its decision.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court overturned a law passed more than 50 years ago that guaranteed abortion rights at the federal level. After the decision, there have been fears in the United States that a similar situation could also occur with regard to other laws.

If the Supreme Court now decides to overturn its decision on same-sex marriage, the new law signed by the president would partially protect the rights of couples.

The law does not require states to legalize same-sex marriages, but it does require them to recognize same-sex marriages performed in another state.