United States President Joe Biden holds press conference in difficult situation, hard press expected – live broadcast starting around 11 p.m.

Washington

The United States president Joe Biden will hold its first own press conference at the White House on Wednesday in nearly ten months.

This is a long-awaited event, especially for journalists, as they will have the opportunity to ask questions to the President.

Press corps have criticized poor access to President Biden’s speeches. He has organized press conferences and admitted interviews more narrowly than its predecessors.

January it has not been easy for Biden.

His key reforms are stuck. Support figures are dragging on. Record inflation is disciplining the United States and infuriating its citizens. The omicron transformation of the coronavirus is spreading furiously. The by-elections are approaching.

Of all of these, reporters at tonight’s press conference are expected to embellish the president. In addition, he may have been asked about both the reform of the election laws and the fate of his huge social and climate package, Build Back Better.