United States | President Joe Biden got a positive corona test result again, returns to isolation

Joe Biden received a negative result from the coronavirus test earlier this week, but is now returning to isolation.

of the United States president Joe Biden has received a positive result again in the coronavirus test, the White House says on Saturday, according to the AFP news agency.

Biden was sick with the coronavirus disease this week and last week, but returned from isolation on Wednesday, when he already received a negative test result.

The White House says that Biden will now return to strict isolation measures with the new positive test result. With the new positive test result, the president has not developed any symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

President received the first positive test result already on July 21, after which the president’s health has generally been good. The symptoms of this have been mild.

During his corona disease, Biden took the Paxlovid coronavirus drug. Paxlovid, developed by the Pfizer company, is the first oral coronavirus drug. The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Paxlovide in the European Union in January.

The White House’s press release on Saturday states that it is possible to get a new positive coronavirus test result after taking Paxlovid.