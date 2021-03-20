United States President Joe Biden condemns violence against Asian Americans and calls for action against xenophobia

Biden also visited the CDC headquarters in Atlanta.

The United States president Joe Biden condemned the violence against the country’s Asian-American communities in a speech in Atlanta, Georgia’s state capital, on Friday.

The Atlanta area happened earlier this week shootings in massage parlors, in which eight people died. Six of them were of Asian background.

Before speaking, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with leaders of the Asian-American community in Georgia.

Biden gave a speech at Emory University, urging Americans to fight the rise of xenophobia. He said he told community leaders that hatred and violence are often followed by silence in the United States.

“This needs to change because silence is inclusive and we can’t be involved,” Biden said.

“We need to talk and we need to act,” Biden added.

Biden also criticized his predecessor in his speech Donald Trumpia without mentioning this by name.

“Americans are re-learning what we’ve always known: Words matter. It’s a coronavirus, dot, ”Biden stressed.

Trump often used the term “China virus” in his speeches last year about the coronavirus.

Biden pointed out that violence against Asian Americans and those from the Pacific Islands has increased significantly. The same issue has also been raised by the NGO Stop AAPI hate. Just hours before the Atlanta shootings, the organization released its report on the rise in discrimination and hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Biden’s visit to Atlanta was originally planned as part of his campaign against the coronavirus. The President visited the headquarters of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Atlanta. He recalled in his speech at the CDC that science is once again valued.