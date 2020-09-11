United States President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend a commemoration of the September terrorist assaults, dwell from roughly 4:45 p.m.

Pennsylvania is likely one of the key states within the November presidential election.

Stateside in the present day the victims of the terrorist assaults of 19 years in the past are remembered. On September 11, 2001, 4 passenger planes had been hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists, two of which had been intentionally directed on the twin towers of the World Commerce Heart in New York. Almost 3,000 individuals died within the assaults.

In addition to the president Donald Trump that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden take part in commemorations of the assaults in Shanksville, rural Pennsylvania, the place one of many hijacked planes crashed.

Trump can be accompanied by his spouse Melania Trump. HS might be exhibiting the occasion dwell from Pennsylvania beginning round 4:45 p.m.

It was not identified upfront whether or not Trump and Biden would attend the identical ceremonies. The variety of members within the annual commemoration ceremony has been restricted this 12 months as a result of coronavirus.

In the course of the earlier election, each Trump and Clinton spent Memorial Day in New York Metropolis and visited Manhattan on the Floor Zero Memorial.