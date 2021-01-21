Thousands of National Guards were securing Biden’s inauguration.

The United States the new president Joe Biden the inauguration day seemed to go smoothly, although concerns about the safety of the ceremony arose during the inauguration. No disturbance had been observed in Washington by local time.

Ex-president of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trumpin supporters attacked the country’s congressional building as an Epiphany as policymakers were confirming Biden’s election as the country’s president.

After the attack described as a revolt, thousands of National Guards were called to the capital to secure the inauguration week.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris swore their oath of office in Finnish time on Wednesday evening.