United States | President Biden’s home was searched – more secret documents were found

New classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s home.

of the United States the Ministry of Justice has found more documents classified as secret by the President Joe Biden from home, says Reuters.

According to the news agency, the documents were found as a result of a search of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. The matter is explained by President Biden’s lawyer Bob Bauer.

According to Bauer, Biden offered access to his home and allowed Justice Department investigators to search all its premises for documents and classified documents from his time as vice president.

According to the lawyer, Biden and his spouse were not at home during the search. of the New York Times according to the search lasted 13 hours.

Reuters according to some of the classified documents and related materials that have now been found were from the time when Biden served as a senator from 1973 to 2009. The other documents were from Biden’s vice presidency.

He acted Barack Obama’s as vice president in 2009–2017. According to the AFP news agency, six classified documents were found on Saturday.

According to Biden’s lawyer, at the end of the search, the Ministry of Justice also took some of Biden’s handwritten memos with them.

On Saturday the documents found are a continuation of previous, classified documents that have been found both in Biden’s home and in a private office in Washington that Biden used in the past.