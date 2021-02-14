United States President Biden: There was nothing controversial in Trump’s indictment, although the result of the vote was not enough for the verdict

Trump was accused of inciting rebellion in the January riot in the Congress House.

Stateside president Joe Biden recalled the fragility of democracy in taking a position on its predecessor Donald Trumpin release from public prosecution.

Biden opinion there was nothing controversial in the content of the indictment, although the result of the Senate vote was not sufficient for the verdict. In an official indictment filed by the House of Representatives, Trump was accused of inciting rebellion after his supporters broke into the congress building on January 6th.

Late Saturday in Finnish time, 57 senators voted in favor of ex-President Trump and 43 against it. The prosecution would have required two-thirds support. Biden’s statement was published hours after the vote, early Sunday in Finnish time.

Biden highlighted separately in its opinion Mitch McConnell, in the Senate of the Republican Minority Leader. McConnell previously said he voted for Trump’s release, but still blames this “practically and morally” for the Capitol riot.

“Even those who opposed the verdict, like Mitch McConnell, believe Trump’s guilt,” Biden’s statement said.

McConnell argued that he had voted against Trump’s conviction because he was no longer president and the Senate would therefore not have had constitutional decision-making power in McConnell’s interpretation.

Five people died in the Epiphany riot.

“Today I think of those who stood bravely on guard that January day. I think of all those who lost their lives as well as those whose lives were threatened, ”Biden said.

“I also think of all those who had the courage to defend the inviolability of our democracy – Democrats and Republicans, election officials and judges, elected representatives of the people and election workers, before and after the election,” he continued.

The U.S. Congress had met as an Epiphany to confirm the outcome of the November presidential election and Biden’s election victory. Aspiring for a new season, Trump persistently and misleadingly claimed the election result was distorted. No evidence of election fraud has been found.

“This episode in our history reminds us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we need to be vigilant. There is no room for violence and extremism in America !, Biden formulated, saying leaders have a special responsibility to stay true.