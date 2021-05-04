United States President Biden raises number of refugees: 62,500 refugees to enter this year – 15,000 during Trump

Last month, the White House said it would keep the ceiling at 15,000 this year, as the administration needed more time to plan immigration policy.

The United States president Joe Biden has announced that it will increase the number of refugees admitted to 62,500 this year.

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trumpin during the administration, the upper limit for admission was 15,000.

“This wipes out the historically low amount set by the last administration. It did not reflect the values ​​of the United States as a state that welcomes and supports refugees, ”the president said in a statement.

Biden also said the new cap will reinforce ongoing changes to immigration policy. According to him, the goal is that in the next budget period, the United States would have the capacity to admit 125,000 refugees.

Biden had previously promised to pursue a more humane immigration policy during his term than his predecessor. However, challenges have been faced in his administration as the number of immigrants from the southern border to the United States has been on the rise in recent months. The background is both the poverty and worsening violence in the Central American states and the promise of the new president about a changing immigration policy.

Last month, the White House said it would keep the ceiling at 15,000 this year, as the administration needed more time to plan immigration policy. At the time, the administration received criticism from within its Democratic Party and from those working with refugees.