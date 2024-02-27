United States | President Biden mocked Trump for his age: “Can't remember his wife's name”

In the interview, Biden turned concerns about his own age into a joke about Trump's age.

27.2. 21:43

of the United States president and running for a second term Joe Biden81, played pranks Donald Trump, 77, on the American news channel NBC's program on Monday. Trump is a former president and possibly becoming the Republican presidential candidate again in the fall elections.

US news channels NBC and CNN pointed out how Biden turned concerns about his own age into a joke about Trump's age in the interview. Biden was interviewed on the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” program.

Biden's own age has raised concerns and stunts in public appearances questions about the effects of his age. If he is selected for the extension, he would be 86 years old at the end of it. Only a third of Americans believesthat Biden would be able to hold office until the end of the season.

However, in Monday's interview, Biden teased Trump about his age.

“He [Trump] is almost as old as me, but he can't remember his wife's name,” Biden joked.

He was referring to the incident over the weekend when Trump called his wife in a speech at the conservative CPAC conference Melania Trump overlooked as “Mercedes”.

Biden also stated that voters should not think about how old a candidate is, but about “how old his ideas are”. According to Biden, with Trump, the United States would go back in time.

According to CNN, Trump has not directly taken Biden's age as an eye candy, but has tried to create an image of Biden as “incompetent” and “cognitively impaired”.