Saturday, September 16, 2023
United States | President Biden expressed his support for the auto giants’ strike

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | President Biden expressed his support for the auto giants' strike

It is believed that Biden is seeking the votes of the union members with the expression of support.

Stateside In Detroit, the workers of the three major car factories General Motors, Ford and Stellantis have gone on strike.

The employees have demanded salary increases. This is the first joint strike of the factory workers, and it affects approximately 12,700 workers.

President of the United States Joe Biden has expressed his support for the workers’ strike. It is believed that Biden is also seeking the votes of the union members with his expression of support.

The UAW has so far refrained from expressing support for Biden’s presidential campaign, unlike many other unions.

