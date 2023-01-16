United States | President Biden declared a major disaster for California after devastating storms – finally a long-awaited change in the weather

Drier weather is predicted for the state from Tuesday onwards.

Stateside president Joe Biden has declared a major disaster for the state of California after devastating winter storms. Local time tells about the declaration given late on Saturday, among other things Guardian.

With the declaration, areas affected by storm damage can be supported with federal funding. The White House statement according to which both state and regional local governments can apply for funding for emergency work.

In addition, residents and businesses in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties that have been hit hard by the storm can apply for funding. Support can be applied for, among other things, arranging a temporary apartment or repairing the home.

Read more: Photos and videos show the devastation caused by the floods in California and the rescues of people

Stream and strong winds continued in the state as of Sunday evening local time, but the National Weather Service of the NWS according to the report, the rainfall was no longer as high as earlier in the weekend.

However, the rains can still cause flooding, as the soil and storm drains cannot receive all the water after weeks of rain. In addition, a lot of snow has fallen in the mountain areas, causing difficult driving conditions.

Over the weekend, the Sierra Nevada mountains received a maximum of one meter of snow.

The storms have caused great destruction in various parts of California. A huge amount of wood washed ashore in Capitola.

Flood warning remains in effect for much of the most populous state in the US, as do some evacuation orders. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes across the state.

“The worst is definitely behind us, but there is still the possibility of additional impacts between tonight and tomorrow,” NWS meteorologist Marc Chenard said on Sunday Reuters by.

The exceptionally heavy rains that have continued for the third week have caused, among other things, floods and landslides in various parts of California. The storms have also brought down trees, cut off electricity for thousands and closed dozens of highways. In addition, around 20 people have died since the storms started at the end of December.

Storms and flooding are expected to continue across the state through Monday, with dry weather forecast from Tuesday onwards.

Winter storms are not unusual in California, where most of the annual precipitation comes during the winter months. However, climate change is accelerating storms to become even stronger.