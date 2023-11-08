Wednesday, November 8, 2023
November 7, 2023
United States | Prediction: Ohioans voted for abortion rights

The referendum was held less than a year and a half after the country’s Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion at the federal level.

Stateside The state of Ohio voted on Tuesday to add the right to abortion to the state constitution. According to US media forecasts, the increase in abortion rights received more yes votes when half of the votes had been counted.

The referendum was held less than a year and a half after the country’s Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion at the federal level. Since then, several states have passed laws that effectively ban abortion altogether.

Ohio also briefly passed a law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected.

