United States Pompeo: United States to end regulations restricting government officials’ access to Taiwan

January 10, 2021
in World
The statement presumably infuriates China.

United States end decades of regulations that have restricted government officials from Taiwan. The matter was reported by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in its statement on Saturday.

According to Pompeo, attempts have been made to appease the communist regime in Beijing, including by imposing “complex internal restrictions” on diplomats.

“Not anymore,” he added.

Pompeo issued his statement just a week and a half before the president Donald Trumpin the term of office ends.

The statement presumably infuriates China, which sees Taiwan as its own territory and has acted to isolate Taiwan globally.

.

