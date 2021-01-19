United States Pompeo declared the persecution of the Uighurs a genocide

The administration of future President Joe Biden was in favor of the new position of the US State Department.

The United States on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry declared the persecution of the Uighur minority and other Muslim minorities by China a genocide.

“I believe there is a genocide going on and that we are currently witnessing a systematic attempt by the Chinese party state to exterminate the Uighurs,” Foreign Minister said. Mike Pompeo said in a statement, according to news agency AFP.

“We won’t keep quiet,” Pompeo continued. “If the Chinese Communist Party is allowed to commit genocide and human rights abuses against its own people, imagine what it will be encouraged to do in the near future for the free world.”

According to human rights organizations, at least one million Uighurs and representatives of other Turkish-speaking Muslim peoples have been locked up in camps in Xinjiang Province.

Uighurs treatment is probably one of the few things that does not cause China to resign as president Donald Trumpin and his successors Joe Biden administration and preliminary comments on the Democratic camp were positive.

Following the Pompeo Declaration, Biden and his team can focus on managing relations with Beijing without immediate pressure to emphasize the treatment of Uighurs.

In the past, the United States has been more eager to declare persecution of the Uighurs better than other atrocities as genocide. George Bush declared Sudan ‘s actions in the Darfur province a genocide and Barack Obama gave the same name to the actions of Isis.