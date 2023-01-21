United States | Poll: Trump is the clear favorite for the Republican presidential nomination

48 percent would vote for Trump and 28 percent for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in an imagined primary election of eight candidates.

of the United States former president Donald Trump is the clear favorite for the Republican presidential nomination in the recent Hill magazine in a survey of primary voters published by Harvard University.

In an imagined eight-candidate primary, 48 percent would vote for Trump. The governor of Florida took second place with 28 percent Ron DeSantiswho has been seen as Trump’s main challenger.

So far, DeSantis has not officially registered as a candidate for the party’s primaries. Of the influential Republican politicians, only Trump has officially entered the race so far.

Harvard deputy director of the university survey by Mark Penn according to Trump has maximized his growth potential at this point, while DeSantis can still surprise.

– Trump has gotten a little stronger, but Ron DeSantis also continues to get stronger. Trump is ahead, but he already has all the votes he can possibly get. DeSantis is a candidate who still has potential, Penn told the Hill.

Among the eight names, Trump and DeSantis were the only candidates whose support exceeded the ten percentage point mark. For example, Trump’s former vice president, who came in third place Mike Pence reached only seven percent support.

If the choice had to be made only between Trump or DeSantis, 55 percent of respondents would choose Trump and 45 would choose DeSantis. If Trump were not the candidate, DeSantis would be the clear winner with 49 percent of the vote.

January just over 2,000 registered voters responded to the survey. The margin of error was not reported.

The approval ratings of Trump and DeSantis have varied between different polls, and for example, in a USA Today and Suffolk University approval survey published in December, DeSantis rose ahead of Trump by more than 20 percentage points.