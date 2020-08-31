United States Poll: The Republican Party Conference did not boost Donald Trump’s popularity

The United States president Donald Trump at least it doesn’t seem to have gained its popularity yet to grow with the publicity brought by the Republican Party Assembly last week. The meeting formalized Trump’s status as a Republican candidate in the November presidential election.

ABC News and Ipsos survey surveyed respondents’ attitudes toward presidential candidates on 28-29. August.

Still, about 31 per cent were in favor of Trump and 46 per cent were in favor of the candidate, the Democratic Party. To Joe Biden. The difference in favor of Biden had grown a bit, but the change fits in the margin of error.

As recently as four years ago, Trump’s support figures rose five percentage points after the Republican Party Assembly and the officialization of the party’s presidential candidacy.

Self 37 per cent of respondents welcomed the party’s conference issue, while 46 per cent of respondents gave their approval to Ann of the Democratic Party Conference.

The figures suggest that Republican approval is greater than Trump’s approval. This is confirmed by the fact that several influential Republicans have stayed out of Trump’s support forces and some of them have said they will directly vote for Biden. Some Republican activists even launched an anti-Trump October campaign with a mock video The Lincoln Projectin to prevent the continuation of the president of his own party.

Is however, it should be noted that this survey mapped positive and negative attitudes. The most significant “who would you vote for now” style polls have not yet been updated since the party meeting. However, the results of the most recent less significant surveys are similar, tells CNN. Biden’s leadership has remained clear, and Trump needs some new twists to be re-elected.

Real Clear Politics According to the average of the major polls calculated by the United Kingdom, 49.7 per cent would now vote for Biden and 42.8 per cent for Trump.

Four years ago Hillary Clinton received 2.87 million more votes than Trump, who, however, won the vote in the linguistic states and the electorate.

This is due to the state system, in which even the winner of even a small state win takes, with certain exceptions, all the constituents of the state. Trump took a meager but decisive victory in Libra-speaking states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

However, if the difference in support remained such, even an optimal distribution of votes by state to Trump would not prevent Biden from winning. The Economist in the state election forecast, Biden would now get a total of 343 and Trump 195 voters.

Trump is the first president in decades to have never received well over 50 percent approval in the first term.

The good thing for him has been that the support is over 40% from year to year and the core supporters are, according to several surveys. more avid on average than Biden’s supporters – but there are more.

You can read more about surveys and their reliability from here.