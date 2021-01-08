United States Poll: Majority of Americans would like to remove Trump as president immediately due to unrest in Congress

Trumpin would immediately remove 57 percent of Americans from office.

In total 57 percent of Americans would like to remove the U.S. president Donald Trumpin immediately after his unrest this week, according to Reuters. President Trump encouraged his supporters on Wednesday in Finnish time to protest against the Democrats Joe Biden against being confirmed as president.

The protests eventually escalated into chaos when Trump supporters broke into the convention hall and suspended the confirmation of Biden’s victory for several hours.

The number of people who disapproved of Trump’s actions was even higher: a poll conducted by research firm Ipsos found that nearly 70 percent of Americans resented Trump’s actions that preceded the unrest.

According to the survey, about seven out of ten Republicans who voted for Donald Trump in the presidential election opposed the violent intrusion of protesters into Capitol Hill administration buildings this week.

Democratic leaders have on Friday called for Trump to resign. On Thursday, the presidential Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi presented Trump’s resignation if he himself refuses to resign.

According to sources in the Reuters news agency, Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to prosecute Trump for official misconduct on Monday, January 11, and thereby seek to dismiss him.

