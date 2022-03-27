United States Poll: Joe Biden’s popularity in the United States is lower than ever before

The U.S. is particularly concerned about economic policy and rising costs of living, although Biden’s interest rate and foreign policy popularity even rose in January.

The United States president Joe Biden popularity is at a record low, according to an American news channel NBC News opinion poll.

Only 40 percent of Americans fully accept Biden’s policy. 55 percent find Biden’s line somewhat unacceptable.

As late as January, 43 percent approved Biden’s policy, and in April 2021, the corresponding figure was 53 percent.

Biden the popularity of politics declined among all groups of people. In relative terms, it declined the most among Hispanics and women. Compared to the January survey, Biden’s popularity fell from 48 percent to 39 percent among Latinos and 51 percent to 44 percent among women.

In January, as many as 71 percent of respondents estimated the direction the U.S. was heading in the wrong direction. 22 percent believed the direction was right. The result was also the same in the January measurement.

The most respondents polled Biden’s economic policy in the poll. Only a third considered Biden’s line in the economy to be good: in the March survey, acceptance of economic policy fell from 38 per cent in January to 33 per cent.

At the same time, however, satisfaction with coronavirus control measures rose 7 percentage points from January to 51%. Acceptance of Biden’s foreign policy also increased by five percentage points. 42% of respondents were now satisfied with it.

Respondents are worried about rising living costs, for example. When respondents were given the opportunity to choose whether Biden should pay more attention to the economy and inflation or the war in Ukraine, 68 percent responded to the economy and 29 percent to the war.

83 percent of respondents said they were concerned that war would raise the cost of living. 82 percent were worried about the use of nuclear weapons in the war, and 74 percent were worried about the United States sending troops into the war.

For the survey was answered by a thousand U.S. adults, 750 of whom were interviewed by telephone. The margin of error for the survey was 3.1 percentage points in its direction. The survey was conducted on 18-22. March, before Biden’s trip to Europe.

On his way, Biden gave a speech in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday that frightened many listeners. Biden’s assistants had just told him about the attacks on Lviv. Biden, apparently shocked by the information, walked into the courtyard of the Warsaw Castle just a few hours later to declare the Russian president unable to stay in power.