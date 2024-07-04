United States | Poll: in blind text, Biden’s initiatives are much more popular than Trump’s

United States|President Joe Biden’s politics are clearly more popular than he is as a person, the blind test shows.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. According to a poll conducted in the United States, Biden’s initiatives are more popular than Trump’s. 27 of Biden’s initiatives received more support than opposition. Only nine of Trump’s initiatives received more support than opposition. Only 47 percent of respondents felt they knew Biden’s political goals for the second presidential term. Trump’s goals are better known.

What what do americans think about the political initiatives of the presidential candidates, if the survey does not specifically mention who made the initiative?

Made by YouGov the survey based on the 81-year-old US president Joe Biden initiatives are vastly more accepted than a 78-year-old trying to return to the presidency Donald Trump’s.

In the survey 28 initiatives from each were presented and opinions were asked.

By far the most popular was Biden’s initiative for stricter criminal record and mental health checks before gun purchases.

For example, the initiative to limit the annual deductible for free prescription drugs to 2,000 dollars or 1,850 euros in health insurance was also very popular, as was increasing research related to women’s health and increasing study support for young people.

Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour was also in the minds of those who responded to the survey.

When counting how many people support the candidates’ initiatives “strongly or somewhat”, 14 of Biden’s initiatives are more popular than Trump’s most popular initiative to limit imports from China.

Almost the same result is reached when support and opposition are added together. 13 Biden initiatives receive higher net support than Trump’s most popular initiative.

27 of Biden’s initiatives received more support than opposition. The only exception was Biden’s promise of ten years of military support for Ukraine.

Only nine of Trump’s initiatives received more support than opposition. Trump’s most popular initiatives included applying for asylum in the United States in the country of origin rather than at the border and building an additional partial US border wall on the border with Mexico.

Among Trump’s most unpopular initiatives were the reduction of mail-in voting and the existing health care program, as well as the intention to send US troops to take down Mexican drug cartels.

of The Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell pondered this week, based on a poll, why Biden is not as popular as his widely supported policies.

Is it the voters, the media or Biden himself?

The survey gives some indication of this as well. Only 47 percent of the respondents felt that they knew Biden’s political goals for the second presidential term very well or at least to some extent.

For Trump, the corresponding figure was 62 percent, because even his opponents know quite well what his goals are.

The media also plays a part in this, but last week’s election debate also showed that Biden’s performance was influential.

As such, Biden was able to provide facts about the positive consequences of his popular initiatives, but did so frailly and fumblingly.

Trump didn’t always care about the questions about the factsbut performed smoothly and after the debate ran away in the polls again to the lead of about six percentage points.