United States | Politico: Trump’s co-defendants have begun to turn against the ex-president in lawsuits

Donald Trump’s numerous co-defendants may seek to reduce their own sentences.

Some of the former President of the United States Donald Trump’s suspected accomplices have begun to turn in lawsuits against Trump, says a US online magazine Politico.

According to the newspaper, Trump’s former allies who have been accused are trying to downplay their own roles and possibly reduce their sentences by pushing the responsibility for the alleged criminal entities onto Trump’s account.

Trump has been indicted in four criminal cases, one of which is related to Trump’s attempts to influence the election result of the state of Georgia in the 2020 presidential election. In addition to him, 18 people are accused in the case.

“History has shown the 18 co-defendants that Donald doesn’t care about anyone but himself. I think that in the end each defendant will fight for himself,” said Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen for the magazine.

Cohen speaks from experience, as he himself has stood up against his former employer. He has previously been sentenced to three years in prison for crimes related to Trump.

Cohen is testifying against Trump in the 34-count criminal case, in which Trump is accused, for example, of paying a porn star “cheating money” ahead of the 2020 election, so that the woman would not tell about the two’s sexual relationship.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen’s memoir is called Disloyal.

Cohen, who previously served as Trump’s “fixer”, has written a memoir with a name that speaks volumes: Disloyal i.e. disloyal.

in Georgia three members of the Republican Party told a court recently that they had set themselves up as so-called dummy voters in the 2020 election because Trump asked. Trump is suspected of trying to usurp the presidency, even though he lost the election as a Democrat For Joe Biden.

In the Georgia case, the prosecutor is using the so-called RICO legislation, which has usually been used against, for example, mafia bosses and gang leaders.

In late August, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows came into the news as a possible turncoat when he told the hearing that he had tried to influence the election result in Georgia only at the behest of Trump.

The lawyer sought to downplay Meadows’ role — in a taped and released call — during which Trump persuaded Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to “find” more votes for Trump so that Trump would beat Biden in the state.

“There are a lot of statements from Mr. Trump, but Mr. Meadows’ role is pretty minimal,” Meadows’ attorney Michael Francisco had reported on a call involving both Trump and Meadows.

Francisco had asked Raffensperger to state at the hearing whether Meadows had asked him to influence the election result in Trump’s favor. The answer was no, leaving open the idea that the influence attempt in question was Trump’s idea.

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was on trial in Atlanta, the capital of the state of Georgia, on August 29.

With Trump there is also a headache in the criminal case in which Trump is accused of handling secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida after his presidency.

In August, a witness who worked at Mar-a-Lago changed his earlier account, saying he had been asked to destroy security camera footage at the villa after authorities demanded to see the footage.

The witness had previously lied to the court. He traded his lawyer, paid by Trump’s backbenchers, for a public defense. After that, he retracted his previous story, according to which he had no knowledge of the intentions related to the destruction of the videos.

Forbes magazine invoices by Trump could theoretically face 717.5 years in prison if convicted on all counts in the four criminal cases. 91 charges have been brought against him.

Despite the accusations and lawsuits, Trump is clearly the most popular candidate among Republicans for the party’s presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

According to Trump, the charges against him are a witch hunt built on lies, which aims to prevent his chance to become president again.

