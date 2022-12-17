United States | Politico: Capitol Committee May Recommend Criminal Charges Against Trump for Sedition

According to Politico’s sources, charges may also be recommended for obstructing official delivery and conspiracy against the US administration.

of the United States A House committee investigating the Capitol attack is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to nominate former President Donald Trump against the criminal charge of sedition.

Tells about it Politicowhich sources say the panel will vote on at least three possible charges against Trump.

Charges may also be recommended for obstruction of official delivery and conspiracy against the US government.

The committee cannot bring charges itself, but it can make recommendations to the country’s Ministry of Justice. The US Department of Justice has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Trump’s role in the Capitol riots and his efforts to overturn Joe Biden victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s supporters attacked the Congress building in January 2021, just as Congress was confirming Biden’s presidential victory. The rioting also resulted in deaths.

The committee is due to release its final report on Wednesday. According to Politico, it is unclear whether the committee will issue any other charges in its report in addition to these three.

Trump has announced that he will seek another term in the 2024 presidential election. He previously became the country’s first president to be impeached twice during his presidency. One of these involved the attack on the Congress building, which he was considered to have instigated. Both impeachments failed in the Senate.

Hundreds of people have been arrested for the January 2021 events on Capitol Hill. In the most visible riot-fueled trial to date, two members of the far-right group Oath Keepers were found guilty of seditious conspiracy.