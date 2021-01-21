United States Politico: Biden administration worries that delayed power struggle was only the “tip of the iceberg”

It has become clear to Joe Biden’s transition team that the state of government may be more problematic than they had previously imagined, Politico magazine says.

On Wednesday the President of the United States, who took office Joe Biden the inauguration went smoothly quietly, but the period before them was crappy.

The resigned president Donald Trump rubbed for months in November election results against claiming it to be fraudulent. No evidence of the allegation has been found, according to authorities, but Trump nevertheless delayed the formal start of the change of power for about three weeks.

In late November, Trump agreed, and on Tuesday he wished success for the new administration in its mission.

Still, Biden’s challenges may not be over.

Focusing on political journalism Politico publication Biden said on Wednesday that the group in charge of the Biden transition has come to light that the current state of the state administration may be far more problematic than they had previously imagined. One assistant interviewed by the magazine believed he followed the election delay battle revealed only the “tip of the iceberg”. At that time, for example, Biden was not provided with secret national security intelligence addressed to the President.

Politicon according to which the practice has continued despite allowing a transfer of power. Under the stick exchange, the U.S. Department of Defense responded only partially or completely ignored the Transitional Administration’s requests for information, the newspaper said. The White House Budget Office (OMB) did not follow the practice of assisting future administrations in budgeting. This was thought to delay the completion of the budget.

In the National Security Council, the authorities would not have wanted to even tell who was on the staff. The US Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) expressed its views directly.

“Transition is not a priority for the USTR,” the trade representative said Robert Lighthizerin the chief of staff stated to a Biden administration official. Politico received a quote from a second-hand source who had been informed of the discussion with the USTR.

The commercial agent’s office did not respond to Politico’s request for an interview. Head of the Budget Office Russell Vought said in a December address to Biden’s transition team in the letterthat OMB has participated in the ‘appropriate’ measures. Acting Minister of Defense Christopher Miller released at the end of December opinion, according to which the Ministry has worked “with the utmost professionalism” for the success of the transition.

Politicon the aide, who appeared anonymously in the story, said the lack of co-operation from the Trump administration was “ridiculous” in his view. According to the assistant, the information had been pledged and sometimes requests for cooperation were completely ignored.

Another source close to Biden’s transition administration said that, for example, access to data relevant to the treatment of the coronavirus epidemic was still limited towards the end of the transition.

“Even at this stage, they don’t care about information – data on where the vaccines are, their distribution analyzes, unpublished information about coronavirus cases. It’s shocking, ”he described. The source said he does not remember the same thing happened for a long time.

He has also reported on the challenges facing Biden’s team in the past the president himself.

President Donald Trump’s assistants carried boxes on Trump’s helicopter before the presidential couple left the White House on Wednesday.­

Bridge at the moment, according to Politico, the new administration is considering what kind of problems they still face. Many of Biden’s own appointments waiting confirmation From the US Congress.

Biden’s goals have been hampered by, among other things, what the Trump administration has left behind.

In Trump’s last days in power, a number of provisions were pushed forward to try to make an impact, for example suppliers’ salaries and overtime pay and control of genetic modification in animals. Prior to this, measures had been prepared which would make it more difficult, among other things, to repeal the changes made to the Medicaid health insurance system during the Conservative administration and to exempt religiously exempt exemptions from discrimination laws. dismantling.

Biden is designed by Medicaid expansion and said he wanted to get rid of ‘misuse’ of exemptions.