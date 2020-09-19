Chris Reza has two loves, his job as a police officer in Los Angeles (United States) and mariachi music. “Singing in a mariachi band is a unique feeling. And then you go out in the street in your uniform and people can’t believe it. They look at you and say, ‘Is that a real cop or a disguise?’“, he explains.

In 2017, Chris Reza started a group with members of the Los Angeles law enforcement agencies, Los Servidores (The Servants in French). “The community reacted very well to my singing in uniform at events. It is a way of interacting with the community and creating bonds. I have had very positive feedback on what we are able to do. People have seen that the dress does not make the monk when it comes to the police and that we have different passions“, he says. Motivated by community involvement, Chris Reza sings free.