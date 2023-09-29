United States | Police tell us what happened the night of Tupac Shakur’s shooting

According to the authorities, Shakur’s fate was sealed only during the evening.

Las Vegas the police said on Friday that they had arrested a man suspected of being a rapper Tupac Shakur’s of murder. Shakur was shot multiple times on September 7, 1996, and died in hospital six days later.

According to the authorities, Shakur’s fate was sealed at a Las Vegas casino during the night of the shooting, reports included BBC and CNN.

The rapper and his entourage were watching the boxing match organized at the MGM Grand casino on September 7. On his way out, Shakur ran into a fight with a murder suspect by Duane Davis nephew by Orlando Anderson with. Davis was also there.

The police presented a surveillance camera tape of the incident at the press conference.

The tape shows the hotel staff stopping the fight and the men leaving the building.

Las Vegas police inspector by Jason Johansson Davis began planning the murder shortly after the fight. He bought a gun and got into a white Cadillac with three other people.

Davis gave the gun to the backseat passengers. The party drove around looking for Shakur and when they found him, they shot at the car the rapper was in.

Shakur, 25, died at University Hospital in Las Vegas on September 13, 1996.

This is what Duane Davis, the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder, looks like.

The commissioner said that the other persons suspected of the murder have died.

Davis, now 60, was the leader of The South Side Compton Crips gang in California. Tupac’s casino party included members from another gang.

Inspector According to Johansson, Davis has been the subject of police interest for a long time. He himself has admitted that he was in the car from which Shakur was shot.

According to the commissioner, the murder investigation gained momentum in 2018. Davis’ apartment was raided in July 2023, which provided evidence to support the charges.

Davis was charged Friday and will appear in court in a few days, officials said.

In the year Born in 1971, Shakur is one of the world’s most famous and respected rap musicians. His records have sold more than 75 million copies, and he starred in several films in the 1990s.