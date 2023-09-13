United States | Police suspect in Tyre Nichols’ beating death faces federal charges

According to the Department of Justice, the officers deprived Nichols of his constitutional rights.

Stateside by Tire Nichols police officers suspected of beating death will also be charged with federal crimes, according to the US Department of Justice.

Five black police officers beat 29-year-old Nichols, who is black, in early January in Memphis, Tennessee, after they stopped Nichols for a traffic violation. Nichols died three days later at the hospital.

The department says the officers, who have since been fired, deprived Nichols of his constitutional rights, resulting in physical injuries and death.

The five were indicted by a grand jury in Memphis, located in the southern part of the United States, on Tuesday. According to the ministry, the charges were brought, among other things, for violations related to civil rights.

in Tennessee the state prosecutors have already charged the police with second-degree murder, which roughly corresponds to manslaughter in Finnish legal practice. In addition, charges have been brought against them for, among other things, aggravated assault, kidnapping and official misconduct.

The police have denied their guilt.

The abuse was captured on police bodycam videos and security camera recordings, which have since been made public. The videos caused a stir in the United States.

Vice president Terrible Harris attended Nichols’ funeral in February, and Nichols’ family members were later invited by the president Joe Biden for the state of the nation address in Washington.