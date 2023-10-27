United States | Police surround the home of the suspected shooter in Maine

A total of 18 people were killed and 13 wounded in shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in the city of Lewiston.

Stateside In the state of Maine, police have cordoned off the family home of the man suspected of Wednesday’s mass shooting.

So far, it is not known if the suspect is there, but the authorities have loudly ordered anyone in the house to come out. According to the police, it is a usual practice related to the execution of a search warrant.

A total of 18 people died and 13 were wounded in the shootings that took place at a bowling alley and a restaurant in the city of Lewiston. The suspect is a 40-year-old reservist of the United States Armed Forces who has been on the run for about a day.