United States Police released a video of the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago – the mayor asked people to stay calm

The young unarmed boy had just turned and raised his hand when police shot him with one shot.

Chicago police in the U.S. have released an overalls camera video from March of police shooting a 13-year-old Latin boy.

A 19-second video shows the boy had no gun when he was shot. The boy had just turned and raised his hand when police shot him with one shot.

Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot asked Chicagoans to stay calm before the video was released.

The dead boy is the youngest victim of recent police violence.

Authorities according to the area had been shot before the police were called in the early hours of the morning. Police saw two people in the alley and set out to chase them.

A police officer who fired a deadly shot tells the boy in the video to drop his gun and keep his hands visible.