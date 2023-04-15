Sunday, April 16, 2023
United States | Police raided the wrong house and shot the wrong man in New Mexico

April 15, 2023
The man who opened the door had a gun in his hands, which he pointed at the police. The victim died at the scene.

Stateside Police in Farmington, New Mexico, released body camera video Friday of an officer shooting the wrong man.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

In the April 5 shooting, police had received a report of domestic violence at 5308 Valley View Avenue. However, the video shows how three police officers arrive to perform the task at the house with the number 5305.

In the video, the police knock on the door of the house several times. The police ask for confirmation of the address and discuss whether the house is the right one.

The door of the house is opened by a man who points a firearm at the police. The policemen take out their own guns and shoot the man immediately. Shortly after this, the man’s wife arrives at the door and also shoots at the police.

According to the police, the victim died at the scene.

Body cam video released by the Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebben by order as soon as possible after the incident.

According to Hebbe, he wanted to act as proactively and transparently as possible.

The faces of the three police officers involved have been covered in the video and the voices have been edited to make them unrecognizable. The reason for this is the incomplete investigation of the case.

The reason why the police approached the wrong address is not yet known. They have been suspended from their posts pending an investigation.

In the 911 call published with the video, the victim’s daughter says in tears that her mother is screaming and that her father is dead.

Across the United States, gun violence has killed more than 5,000 people this year.

