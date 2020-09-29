This black nurse was killed in March in Louisville during a police search of her home. The agent is prosecuted for endangering the lives of others.

The former police officer charged after the death of Breonna Taylor, a young African American who was killed during a search of her home in March in Louisville, Ky., Pleaded Monday September 28 not guilty to the three charges that weigh against him. Brett Hankison is being prosecuted for endangering the lives of others, his shots having crossed the apartment of neighbors of Breonna Taylor.

No charges were brought against the other two police officers. A jury ruled that they had acted in self-defense. None of the three police officers who fired during the operation has been charged with the death of the young woman.

Brett Hankison, sacked by police in June, appeared free in a brief telephone hearing. His lawyer, Stewart Matthews, has demanded that he be allowed to keep the guns he owns “to defend” Due to “threats against him on social networks”. His request was dismissed by the presiding judge.

His indictment last week sparked angry protests in Louisville and across the country, with protesters denouncing legal treatment they said was too lenient towards the three officers. The next hearing has been set for October 28. He faces up to fifteen years in prison.