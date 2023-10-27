According to the police, there is no evidence of a crime in the case.

of New York missing in the state last weekend Heikki Rantakari the search has taken a new turn, reports the local television station 13Wham Based on information from the Rochester Police Department.

According to the television station, the police confirmed on Friday that Rantakari has been searched for in recent days in the Genesee River that flows through Rochester.

Investigators have received video evidence that shows Rantakari fell from the footbridge into the river. The material was filmed early on Saturday, October 21.

The police department’s diving team has been searching the river for the past two days, but Rantakari has not been found so far.

According to 13Wham, the police said that there is no evidence of a crime in the case. The search continues.

Rochester police said earlier on Twitter that Rantakari may be in danger. The police did not specify why this is suspected.

44 years old A raccoon went missing in Rochester, New York a week ago. The disappearance was discovered on Saturday, October 21, when Rantakari did not show up for a lecture where he was supposed to teach game theory to students at the University of Economics.

The last sighting of Rantakari was on Friday evening, when he had checked into an Airbnb accommodation. A few hours earlier, he had flown to Rochester from Boston, where he lives with his family.

Police chief Greg Bello told earlier For Fox Newsthat the apartment located on Exchange Street is already familiar to Rantakari, as he has stayed there before during his business trips.

The street is located near the Genesee River, over which the police believe Rantakari fell from the pedestrian bridge. The footbridge in question is located at the end of Bragdon Place, according to the police.

Heikki Rantakari has lived in the United States for a long time, according to newspaper reports. He is an assistant professor at the University of Rochester School of Business, where he teaches economics and management.

In addition, Rantakari is a visiting assistant professor at the world-famous Massachusetts Institute of Technology, i.e. MIT. He has also done his dissertation there, the university from the website will survive.

Rochester, with about 210,000 inhabitants, is located on the shores of Lake Ontario in the western part of New York state in the eastern part of the United States, more than 600 kilometers from Boston.