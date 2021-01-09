The announcement of the death of a police officer on Friday January 8 is the latest shock for a country struggling to recover from the attack on the Capitol on Wednesday January 6, a symbolic place of American federalism. This is the fifth victim of these tragic events. These are a real headache for pro-Trump Republicans, usually a great advocate of law, order and the police.

Authorities have opened an investigation to find the rioters. But politicians remain convinced that there were loopholes within the police. “There was a failure of command at the top of the Capitol police. Its leader has not even called us since the events”, deplores Nancy Pelosi, Democratic President of the House of Representatives. The FBI has also launched a Wanted Notice to find the attackers who face up to 20 years in prison.